Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SHNWF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF remained flat at $$53.05 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24 shares, compared to its average volume of 595. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.17. Schroders has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $53.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.16.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

