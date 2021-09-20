Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.35

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 1680 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SCFLF shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schaeffler AG will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

