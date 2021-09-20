Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.6 days.
SASOF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.
Sasol Company Profile
