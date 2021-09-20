Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 116,300 shares, an increase of 61.8% from the August 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 232.6 days.

SASOF stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Sasol has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

