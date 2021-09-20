Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 13.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.10. 2,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,300. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.26. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.39.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

