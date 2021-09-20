SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 25,000 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $1,177,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,517 shares in the company, valued at $43,506,885.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $46.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.70. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.40 and a twelve month high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -114.46 and a beta of 1.86.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $102.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIL. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Knott David M purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

