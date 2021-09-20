Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SFSHF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Safestore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Get Safestore alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFSHF remained flat at $$16.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. Safestore has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.