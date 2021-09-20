Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Safehold alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.01.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE opened at $80.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 12-month low of $52.06 and a 12-month high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.25 million. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.12%.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 13,100 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total value of $1,187,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 24,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $2,121,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046 over the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Safehold by 69.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 68.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.