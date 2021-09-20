SafeCapital Price Hits $0.0284 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeCapital has a market cap of $52,646.47 and approximately $20.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SafeCapital has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00021725 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

