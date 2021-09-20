SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Tops $2.33 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $220,547.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 54.4% higher against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00005448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00173189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00110765 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.99 or 0.06891173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,993.30 or 1.00602734 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.34 or 0.00772983 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 870,598 coins and its circulating supply is 843,456 coins. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

