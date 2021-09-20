Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 588,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 68,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:R traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.29. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on R shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ryder System in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ryder System in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

