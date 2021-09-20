Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Carriage Services worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Carriage Services by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of CSV opened at $45.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $815.72 million, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $38.14. Carriage Services, Inc. has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

