Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,471 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $172,673,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $77,105,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at about $48,482,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 39.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,151,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,408,000 after purchasing an additional 327,916 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $13,072,000. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.03.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares in the company, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of H opened at $75.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.83 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

