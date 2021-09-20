Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after buying an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 75,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after buying an additional 52,698 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $28.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.00. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.34 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.87 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.58% and a negative net margin of 161.55%. Research analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

