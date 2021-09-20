Ruff (RUFF) Trading 6.9% Lower This Week

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Ruff coin can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a market cap of $5.47 million and $482,248.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00054768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.77 or 0.00125013 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011895 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00044464 BTC.

Ruff Coin Profile

Ruff (RUFF) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Ruff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

