Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $53.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SRC. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.51.

Shares of NYSE SRC opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.75%.

In other news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,095,000 after buying an additional 976,318 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after buying an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% during the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after buying an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after buying an additional 788,722 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

