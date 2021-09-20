Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lessened its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $114.62 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

