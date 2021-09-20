ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. BNP Paribas upgraded ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS RKWBF opened at $531.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $502.20 and its 200-day moving average is $460.07. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12-month low of $346.00 and a 12-month high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.