Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,065 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 20,573 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

MOAT opened at $74.64 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $52.37 and a twelve month high of $77.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.