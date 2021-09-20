Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $41.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $63.31.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.