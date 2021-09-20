Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.12% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAX. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,867,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 224,843 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,777,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,631,000 after buying an additional 256,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,260,000 after buying an additional 205,351 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,077,761 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after buying an additional 113,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,941,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after buying an additional 62,802 shares in the last quarter. 22.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAX stock opened at $4.16 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%.

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

