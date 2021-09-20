Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 3,883 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $893,859,000 after acquiring an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,634,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after buying an additional 27,101 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,424,000 after buying an additional 42,146 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after buying an additional 2,057,434 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,493,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,111,000 after buying an additional 78,105 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Comerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.79.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.07 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $35.76 and a 52-week high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.28.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 83.18%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

