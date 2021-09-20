Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.38.

RHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,867,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,144,817,000 after purchasing an additional 222,067 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after purchasing an additional 53,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,210,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,610,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,984,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,528,000 after purchasing an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,809 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RHI opened at $101.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.56. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

