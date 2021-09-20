RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Position Cut by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 82.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 352,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,698,586 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RLI were worth $36,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RLI by 563.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of RLI by 25.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RLI during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RLI traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.53. 1,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,788. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $81.20 and a 52 week high of $117.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

