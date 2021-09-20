Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to $86.00 at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

RIO stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 97.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,330,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,320 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

