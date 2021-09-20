Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTMVY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Rightmove alerts:

RTMVY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. 113,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,399. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $21.13.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.