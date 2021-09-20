Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RTMVY shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rightmove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RTMVY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.60. The company had a trading volume of 113,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,399. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Rightmove Plc engages in the operation of property search platform. It caters estate agents and home developers to advertise properties for sale or to rent. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services, and tenant referencing and insurance product.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.