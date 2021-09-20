Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 946.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $63.01 on Monday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $76.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.45.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $254,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $35,954.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,588.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,032 shares of company stock worth $912,929 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI).

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.