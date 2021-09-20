Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,369 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,698,000 after purchasing an additional 289,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $44.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.05. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.42 million, a PE ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $765,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

