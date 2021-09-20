Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,357 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.45% of PetMed Express worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 111.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 11.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 260,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after purchasing an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 93.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 4.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PETS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:PETS opened at $26.89 on Monday. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $547.18 million, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.54.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $79.31 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

