Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,372 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,372 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,448,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 55.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 9,884 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares in the company, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $26.79.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCC. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

