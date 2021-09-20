Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,195 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 9.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in The Andersons were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Andersons by 226.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in The Andersons by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in The Andersons by 72.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $29.31 on Monday. The Andersons, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $975.52 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 777.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In related news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

