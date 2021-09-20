Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.41% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 616.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 175,040 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $34.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. On average, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

