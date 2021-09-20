Rhumbline Advisers Has $3 Million Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.06% of TriNet Group worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 24.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $1,805,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $237,352.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,369 shares of company stock valued at $15,098,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNET opened at $93.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.73.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. Research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective for the company.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

