Rhumbline Advisers Buys 12,840 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,840 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACAD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $23.71 target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.42. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.66.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 56.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

