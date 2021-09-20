Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Stake Increased by ELCO Management Co. LLC

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Rexnord comprises about 1.1% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Rexnord by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 62,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Rexnord during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 26.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director John S. Stroup sold 10,320 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $650,882.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,930.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $451,725.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,113 shares of company stock worth $5,161,657 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RXN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,294. Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

