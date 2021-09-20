Reviewing Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Genel Energy and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genel Energy $159.70 million 3.24 -$416.90 million $0.42 4.43 Marathon Oil $3.09 billion 3.07 -$1.45 billion ($1.16) -10.34

Genel Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genel Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genel Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil -14.27% 0.21% 0.12%

Dividends

Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Genel Energy pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out -17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.9% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Genel Energy has a beta of -0.65, indicating that its share price is 165% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.28, indicating that its share price is 228% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genel Energy and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 0 3 10 1 2.86

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $15.85, indicating a potential upside of 32.05%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats Genel Energy on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genel Energy Company Profile

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S. The International segment engages in oil and gas development and production across international locations primarily in Equatorial Guinea and the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

