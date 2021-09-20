Reviewing Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Finward Bancorp alerts:

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million 2.12 $16.60 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.17 $11.22 million $0.45 18.96

Finward Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Western New England Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 24.33% 10.98% 1.09% Western New England Bancorp 20.19% 8.22% 0.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Finward Bancorp and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.14%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats Western New England Bancorp on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.