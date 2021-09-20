Reviewing Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 14.12 $9.90 million N/A N/A Beyond Commerce $4.19 million 1.37 -$10.42 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.5% of Beyond Commerce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LegalZoom.com and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus price target of $44.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.89%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares LegalZoom.com and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LegalZoom.com N/A N/A N/A Beyond Commerce -345.90% N/A -158.39%

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Beyond Commerce on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Beyond Commerce Company Profile

Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

