ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock opened at $285.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $276.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.10. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.83, for a total transaction of $2,334,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total value of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,865,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

