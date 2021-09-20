ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in ResMed were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $434,441.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,959 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,861.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,010 shares of company stock valued at $15,353,594 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

ResMed stock opened at $285.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $301.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $276.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.10.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.52%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

