Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNOB)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Bishop now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.11. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.79 million.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

CNOB stock opened at $28.66 on Monday. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNOB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,896,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,096,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares in the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

