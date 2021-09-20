Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repsol from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Repsol from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on Repsol and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Repsol in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Get Repsol alerts:

OTCMKTS REPYY opened at $11.81 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.7158 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Repsol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.