REPO Market Capitalization Reaches $4.89 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 248.3% higher against the dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $3.13 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00066856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.47 or 0.00174708 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00113150 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.65 or 0.06876181 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,853.55 or 1.00192706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.00801504 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,353 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

