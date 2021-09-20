ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of REOS stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Monday. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.

ReoStar Energy Company Profile

ReoStar Energy Corp. engages in the real estate business. It offers house flipping services and real estate investment trust. The company was founded by M. O. Rife III on November 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

