ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

ReoStar Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:REOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of REOS stock remained flat at $$0.08 on Monday. ReoStar Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.08.
ReoStar Energy Company Profile
