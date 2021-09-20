Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) will announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Rent-A-Center reported sales of $712.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rent-A-Center will report full year sales of $4.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.29 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rent-A-Center.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of RCII stock opened at $61.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $28.24 and a 12 month high of $67.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCII. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after buying an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,782,000 after purchasing an additional 901,410 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after purchasing an additional 400,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth approximately $20,107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

