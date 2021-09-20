Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 693.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $14,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Relx by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

RELX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.24%.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

