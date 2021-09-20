Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 547,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
RGA stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,708. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23.
Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.
Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile
Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.
