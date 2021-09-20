Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Short Interest Update

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 707,400 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the August 15th total of 547,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

RGA stock traded down $3.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,708. Reinsurance Group of America has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

