Regis (NYSE:RGS) PT Lowered to $6.00

Regis (NYSE:RGS) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Regis alerts:

Shares of NYSE RGS opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.48. Regis has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $145.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.63). Regis had a negative return on equity of 197.02% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $99.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Regis will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Regis by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Regis by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Regis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Regis by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Regis by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

About Regis

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The Company-Owned Salons segment offers hair care and beauty services and retail products to customers in United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.