Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 610 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.15. The company had a trading volume of 42,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,562. The business has a 50-day moving average of $235.54 and a 200-day moving average of $229.68. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $426.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

