Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,452 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $128.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,105. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $137.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

